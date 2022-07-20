Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    No Line Between Us: How civilians and active duty work shoulder-to-shoulder in Air Traffic Control

    EDWARDS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Adam Bowles 

    412th Test Wing Public Affairs

    About 75% of Edwards Air Force Base's direct workforce is civilian with roughly 25% being military: a statistic you probably haven't known. Continuing on our series "No Line Between Us", we show how civilians and active duty work shoulder-to-shoulder for the mission in Air Traffic Control on Edwards AFB.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 18:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 853029
    VIRIN: 220720-F-SU785-0001
    Filename: DOD_109145682
    Length: 00:03:31
    Location: EDWARDS AFB, CA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No Line Between Us: How civilians and active duty work shoulder-to-shoulder in Air Traffic Control, by Adam Bowles, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    air traffic control
    comradery
    civilians
    edwards air force base
    military
    teamwork

