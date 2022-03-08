Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fieldcraft Hostile Airmen hit the Range

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen conduct weapons training while participating in Fieldcraft Hostile (FCH) on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 3 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Moeller)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 17:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853025
    VIRIN: 220803-F-MI374-7001
    Filename: DOD_109145665
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 

    TAGS

    1CTCS
    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst
    Deployment
    421 CTS
    Fieldcraft

