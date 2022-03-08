U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in land navigation training during Fieldcraft Hostile on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 3, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|853023
|VIRIN:
|220803-F-TK526-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_109145554
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FCH Airmen Train on Land Navigation Skills, by SSgt Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT