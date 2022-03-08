Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FCH Airmen Train on Land Navigation Skills

    08.03.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Airmen participate in land navigation training during Fieldcraft Hostile on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 3, 2022. FCH is a pre-deployment course directed by the 421st Combat Training Squadron, that teaches basic combat skills to over 5,000 U.S. Air Force, Joint and NATO personnel annually. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Edward Coddington)

    This work, FCH Airmen Train on Land Navigation Skills, by SSgt Edward Coddington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

