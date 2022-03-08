Replenishment-at-sea debrief

220803-N-PC065-3001 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) debrief a replenishment-at-sea while in the Baltic Sea, Aug. 3, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)
