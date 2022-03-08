Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Replenishment-at-sea debrief

    BALTIC SEA

    08.03.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class John Bellino 

    USS Arlington (LPD 24)

    220803-N-PC065-3001 BALTIC SEA (Aug. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24) debrief a replenishment-at-sea while in the Baltic Sea, Aug. 3, 2022. The Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group and 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, under the command and control of Task Force 61/2, is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class John Bellino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 17:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853018
    VIRIN: 220803-N-PC065-3001
    Filename: DOD_109145487
    Length: 00:05:56
    Location: BALTIC SEA

