Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    J.B. Stone Awards

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Retired Col. John “JB” Stone gives his final thoughts at the Red Flag culmination ceremony at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 29, 2022. Stone devised the plan for Operation Bolo in 1967. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 18:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 853016
    VIRIN: 220730-F-CN281-1017
    Filename: DOD_109145423
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, J.B. Stone Awards, by A1C Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Flag Nellis
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 22-3
    J.B. Stone Award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT