Bliss chaplains mark 247th corps birthday with fun, fellowship

Team Bliss helped our chaplain community ring in 247 years of service in style by joining them for a community fun day at Biggs Park, July 29, 2022.



The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps provides fellow Soldiers and their families support, not only in times of worship, but 24/7 by serving as trusted advisors to commanders on spiritual health, as well as counselors on life matters with several protections under Army regulations.