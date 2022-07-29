Team Bliss helped our chaplain community ring in 247 years of service in style by joining them for a community fun day at Biggs Park, July 29, 2022.
The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps provides fellow Soldiers and their families support, not only in times of worship, but 24/7 by serving as trusted advisors to commanders on spiritual health, as well as counselors on life matters with several protections under Army regulations.
Date Taken:
07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 15:33
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|852998
|VIRIN:
|220729-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|220729
|Filename:
|DOD_109145189
|Length:
|00:01:20
Location:
FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Hometown:
|EL PASO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bliss chaplains mark 247th corps birthday with fun, fellowship, by David Poe
