    Bliss chaplains mark 247th corps birthday with fun, fellowship

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Team Bliss helped our chaplain community ring in 247 years of service in style by joining them for a community fun day at Biggs Park, July 29, 2022.

    The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps provides fellow Soldiers and their families support, not only in times of worship, but 24/7 by serving as trusted advisors to commanders on spiritual health, as well as counselors on life matters with several protections under Army regulations.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 15:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852998
    VIRIN: 220729-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 220729
    Filename: DOD_109145189
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    Army chaplain corps fort bliss texas community

