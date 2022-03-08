B-Roll from the sortie between Lt. Col. Dave DeRay, a T-6 instructor pilot at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and his son, 2nd Lt. Nick DeRay, a student pilot, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas.
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 14:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852986
|VIRIN:
|220803-F-CD382-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109145104
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|OK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, B-Roll for 'The Deray's Air Force Legacy Continues', by A1C Christian Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
