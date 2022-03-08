Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll for 'The Deray's Air Force Legacy Continues'

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Christian Soto 

    71st Flying Training Wing Public Affairs

    B-Roll from the sortie between Lt. Col. Dave DeRay, a T-6 instructor pilot at Vance Air Force Base, Oklahoma, and his son, 2nd Lt. Nick DeRay, a student pilot, at Laughlin Air Force Base, Texas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 14:32
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852986
    VIRIN: 220803-F-CD382-1001
    Filename: DOD_109145104
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll for 'The Deray's Air Force Legacy Continues', by A1C Christian Soto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    T-6
    47FTW
    71FTW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT