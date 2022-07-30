A retirement ceremony was held for Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie, former commanding general, 88th Readiness Division, at Veterans Memorial Park, Fort McCoy, Wis., July 30, 2022. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. William Washburn, Jr., 88th Readiness Division).
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 15:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|852985
|Filename:
|DOD_109145102
|Length:
|00:59:51
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maj. Gen. Guthrie Retirement Ceremony, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT