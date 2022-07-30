Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Maj. Gen. Guthrie Retirement Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Washburn 

    88th Readiness Division

    A retirement ceremony was held for Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Darrell J. Guthrie, former commanding general, 88th Readiness Division, at Veterans Memorial Park, Fort McCoy, Wis., July 30, 2022. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. William Washburn, Jr., 88th Readiness Division).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 15:28
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 852985
    Filename: DOD_109145102
    Length: 00:59:51
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Maj. Gen. Guthrie Retirement Ceremony, by SGT William Washburn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Retirement Ceremony
    Darrell Guthrie

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT