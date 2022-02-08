Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Donations Program Guide for Ordering Ceremonial Ammunition

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Video by Dori Whipple 

    Joint Munitions Command

    U.S. Army Donations Program Guide for Ordering Ceremonial Ammunition from Joint Munitions Command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 15:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852976
    VIRIN: 220802-A-YZ466-744
    PIN: 220802
    Filename: DOD_109145074
    Length: 00:06:23
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Donations Program Guide for Ordering Ceremonial Ammunition, by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Munitions Command
    Ceremonial Ammunition
    Army Donations

