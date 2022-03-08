Air Force Reserve Command Change of Command

Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., passes the Air Force Reserve Command ceremonial guide on from retiring Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee to Lt. Gen. John Healy during the change of command ceremony on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, August 3, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 13:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852972
|VIRIN:
|220803-F-EE215-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_109144850
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
