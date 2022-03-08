Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., passes the Air Force Reserve Command ceremonial guide on from retiring Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee to Lt. Gen. John Healy during the change of command ceremony on Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, August 3, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Air Force Reserve Command Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 13:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852972
    VIRIN: 220803-F-EE215-0002
    Filename: DOD_109144850
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Reserve Command Change of Command, by TSgt Bradley Tipton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Reserve
    Change of Command

