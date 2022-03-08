AFRC Commander, Lt. Gen. John Healy press Q&A

Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Commander, Air Force Reserve Command, responds to press questions following the change of command ceremony at the Museum of Aviation, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Healy assumes command from Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee. Presiding over the ceremony was Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. (U.S. Air Force Video )
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 13:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852965
|VIRIN:
|220803-F-EE215-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109144739
|Length:
|00:06:52
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
