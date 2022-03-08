Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFRC Commander, Lt. Gen. John Healy press Q&A

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Bradley Tipton 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Lt. Gen. John P. Healy, Commander, Air Force Reserve Command, responds to press questions following the change of command ceremony at the Museum of Aviation, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. Healy assumes command from Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee. Presiding over the ceremony was Air Force Chief of Staff, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. (U.S. Air Force Video )

    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    Reserve
    Air Force Reserve Command

