    Nebraska National Guard helps fight Carter Canyon Wildfire

    GERING, NE, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nine Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers and two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with the 2-104th General Support Aviation battalion support wildfire response operations near Gering, Nebraska, Aug. 2, 2022. The crews are using helicopter water buckets to lift water from a local pond to help battle the Carter Canyon Wildfire. (Nebraska National Guard courtesy video)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 12:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852964
    VIRIN: 220802-Z-A3598-0001
    Filename: DOD_109144720
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: GERING, NE, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Nebraska National Guard
    Nebraska
    National Guard
    Wildfire
    Homeland Response
    weeklyvideos

