Nebraska National Guard helps fight Carter Canyon Wildfire

Nine Nebraska Army National Guard Soldiers and two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters with the 2-104th General Support Aviation battalion support wildfire response operations near Gering, Nebraska, Aug. 2, 2022. The crews are using helicopter water buckets to lift water from a local pond to help battle the Carter Canyon Wildfire. (Nebraska National Guard courtesy video)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 12:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852964
|VIRIN:
|220802-Z-A3598-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109144720
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|GERING, NE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
