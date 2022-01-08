1st Infantry Division's 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complete rail operations and departs for the National Training Center

2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division completes rail operations, preparations, and departs Fort Riley, Kansas for the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, California August 1, 2022. 2ABCT attended the 22-09 rotation of NTC to test their mastery of skills and equipment within their brigade in a field training environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Joshua Holladay, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)
|08.01.2022
|08.03.2022 12:47
|B-Roll
|852963
|220803-A-YG297-1001
|DOD_109144689
|00:02:28
|US
|1
|1
