Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Infantry Division's 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complete rail operations and departs for the National Training Center

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Holladay 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division completes rail operations, preparations, and departs Fort Riley, Kansas for the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, California August 1, 2022. 2ABCT attended the 22-09 rotation of NTC to test their mastery of skills and equipment within their brigade in a field training environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Joshua Holladay, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 12:47
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852963
    VIRIN: 220803-A-YG297-1001
    Filename: DOD_109144689
    Length: 00:02:28
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Infantry Division's 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complete rail operations and departs for the National Training Center, by PFC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    National Training Center
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team
    rail operations

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT