1st Infantry Division's 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team complete rail operations and departs for the National Training Center

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852963" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division completes rail operations, preparations, and departs Fort Riley, Kansas for the National Training Center on Fort Irwin, California August 1, 2022. 2ABCT attended the 22-09 rotation of NTC to test their mastery of skills and equipment within their brigade in a field training environment. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Joshua Holladay, 19th Public Affairs Detachment)