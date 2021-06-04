Alpha Battery, 1-19th FA BN, 434th FA BDE conducting grouping and zeroing of the M4 carbine during Basic Training Rifle Marksmanship phase
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 12:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852962
|VIRIN:
|210406-A-PA251-069
|Filename:
|DOD_109144688
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|FORT SILL, OK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Group and Zero, by CPT Vira Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NCO
Reserve
Field Artillery
M4
Trainees
Fort Sill
King of Battle
Army Strong
Basic Training
BCT
Soldiers
Military
US Army
Marksmanship
Army
Artillery
National Guard
Drill Sergeants
Rifle Marksmanship
Future Soldiers
Group and zero
Fires Strong
Summer Surge
Fires Fifty
Seek Strike Destroy
