    July MHS Minute

    FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Video by Mara Dworkin 

    Military Health System

    The July MHS Minute highlights a dedicated webpage for women's health to educate women and their partners on the health care services and resources available to them. Visit https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Total-Force-Fitness/Preventive-Health/Womens-Health to learn more. Additionally, learn more about the new national suicide and crisis lifeline, 988.

