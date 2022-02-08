The July MHS Minute highlights a dedicated webpage for women's health to educate women and their partners on the health care services and resources available to them. Visit https://www.health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Total-Force-Fitness/Preventive-Health/Womens-Health to learn more. Additionally, learn more about the new national suicide and crisis lifeline, 988.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 12:10
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|852961
|VIRIN:
|220803-A-AB123-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109144669
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|FALLS CHURCH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
