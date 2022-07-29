Member of the 1-147th Aviation Battalion with the Wisconsin Army National Guard firing M240 Machine guns from UH60 Blackhawks Helicopters during door gunnery training at Fort McCoy WI.
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 11:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852948
|VIRIN:
|220729-D-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109144457
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1-147th Aviation Battalion Door Gunnery, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT