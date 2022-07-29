Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-147th Aviation Battalion Door Gunnery

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Member of the 1-147th Aviation Battalion with the Wisconsin Army National Guard firing M240 Machine guns from UH60 Blackhawks Helicopters during door gunnery training at Fort McCoy WI.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 11:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852948
    VIRIN: 220729-D-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_109144457
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-147th Aviation Battalion Door Gunnery, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

