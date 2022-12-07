Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Joint Communication Squadron Airborne Operation

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne)

    Members of Joint Communications Support Element (Airborne) conduct airborne operations at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 12, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jose Vargas)

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 10:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852941
    VIRIN: 220712-A-IS599-951
    Filename: DOD_109144348
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Joint Communication Squadron Airborne Operation, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    usarmy
    #Airborne
    #AirForce
    #communicators
    #JCSE

