PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, sat down for an interview with U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards, SBD 1 public affairs specialist, July 26, 2022. Hanson, who assumed command of SBD 1 on July 11, discussed his space background, his leadership philosophy and his view about pineapple on pizza. (U.S. Space Force video by Paul Honnick)
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 10:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|852938
|VIRIN:
|220726-F-BV344-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109144314
|Length:
|00:02:51
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Meet the SBD 1 Commander: Q&A with Col. Hanson, by Paul Honnick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Peterson Air Force Base
LEAVE A COMMENT