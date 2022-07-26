Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet the SBD 1 Commander: Q&A with Col. Hanson

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Paul Honnick 

    Space Base Delta 1

    PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. -- U.S. Space Force Col. David Hanson, Space Base Delta 1 commander, sat down for an interview with U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Aaron Edwards, SBD 1 public affairs specialist, July 26, 2022. Hanson, who assumed command of SBD 1 on July 11, discussed his space background, his leadership philosophy and his view about pineapple on pizza. (U.S. Space Force video by Paul Honnick)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 10:36
    Category: Interviews
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 

