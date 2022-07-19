Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SACEUR Security Detachment performs LEWTAQ

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    07.19.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers attached to Allied Forces North Battalion, U.S. Army NATO Brigade, and assigned to the Supreme Allied Commander Europe Security Detachment practice Law Enforcement Weapons Techniques and Qualification shooting tables on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, July 19, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 10:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852937
    VIRIN: 220719-A-BD610-2001
    Filename: DOD_109144313
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SACEUR Security Detachment performs LEWTAQ, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Allied Forces North Battalion
    SSD Saceur Security Detachment
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    USANATOB

