Command Sgt. Maj. Julie R. Steward, Allied Forces North Battalion endorses the Non Commission Officer charge signed by the inductees who pass through an archway, they are congratulated by their Command Sgt. Maj. and are presented a certificate during AFNORTH USANATO Brigade Non Commission Officer induction ceremony, event center, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, 30 June 2022.Passing the NCO arch is a ceremonial rite of passage of Soldier's from followers to leaders. (Video by Henri Cambier)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2022 09:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852933
|VIRIN:
|220630-A-HZ738-9003
|Filename:
|DOD_109144230
|Length:
|00:05:41
|Location:
|SHAPE, MONS, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFNORTH USANATO Bde NCO induction ceremony event center SHAPE, 30 June 2022., by Henri Cambier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT