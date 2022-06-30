AFNORTH USANATO Bde NCO induction ceremony event center SHAPE, 30 June 2022.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852933" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Command Sgt. Maj. Julie R. Steward, Allied Forces North Battalion endorses the Non Commission Officer charge signed by the inductees who pass through an archway, they are congratulated by their Command Sgt. Maj. and are presented a certificate during AFNORTH USANATO Brigade Non Commission Officer induction ceremony, event center, Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, Belgium, 30 June 2022.Passing the NCO arch is a ceremonial rite of passage of Soldier's from followers to leaders. (Video by Henri Cambier)