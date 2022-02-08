Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Story and Craft Time

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    08.02.2022

    Video by Seaman Tristan Kyle Labuguen 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Do you like stories and creating? USO Stuttgart offers a story and craft time where volunteers read a book and help kids and adults build an accompanying craft. The program helps children expand their problem solving and critical thinking skills.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 08:54
    USO
    Stuttgart
    USAG

