Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    (No Lower Thirds) 180th Fighter Wing Participates in Large-Scale Readiness Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SWANTON, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Kregg York 

    180th Fighter Wing Ohio National Guard

    Airmen assigned to the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing participate in a Large-Scale Readiness Exercise, Aug. 2-7, 2022, at the 180FW in Swanton, Ohio. The exercise is a full-scale assessment of the rapid generation and movement of personnel and equipment, evaluating the wing's ability to pack, prepare and deploy mission-ready personnel, aircraft and support equipment, while operating in a contested and degraded environment.

    :14 MSgt Lauren Anderson, 180th Fighter Wing Inspector General Inspections Coordinator

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 08:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852924
    VIRIN: 220802-Z-HS920-0062
    Filename: DOD_109144060
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SWANTON, OH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (No Lower Thirds) 180th Fighter Wing Participates in Large-Scale Readiness Exercise, by SSgt Kregg York, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exercise
    Readiness
    Stingers
    OHANG
    Stinger Nation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT