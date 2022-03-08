Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield Opening Ceremony Airborne Operations

    BATURAJA, INDONESIA

    08.03.2022

    Video by Capt. RENEE DOUGLAS 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 36th Airlift Squadron conducted trilateral airborne operations with paratroopers from the U.S. Army, Tentara Nasional Indonesia, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in Baturaja, Indonesia on the first day of Super Garuda Shield on August 3, 2022. Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military and Indonesia National Armed Forces, reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2022
    Date Posted: 08.03.2022 07:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852922
    VIRIN: 220803-A-UU794-001
    Filename: DOD_109144011
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: BATURAJA, ID

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Garuda Shield Opening Ceremony Airborne Operations, by Capt. RENEE DOUGLAS, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

