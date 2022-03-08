Super Garuda Shield Opening Ceremony Airborne Operations

Airmen from the 36th Airlift Squadron conducted trilateral airborne operations with paratroopers from the U.S. Army, Tentara Nasional Indonesia, and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force in Baturaja, Indonesia on the first day of Super Garuda Shield on August 3, 2022. Garuda Shield, a part of Operation Pathways and a longstanding annual, bilateral military exercise conducted between the U.S. military and Indonesia National Armed Forces, reinforces the U.S. commitments to our allies, and regional partners, joint readiness, and the interoperability to fight and win together.
