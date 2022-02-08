Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    35th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief launches Red Flag-Alaska 22-3

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Courtesy Video

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A 35th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, launches an F-16 Fighting Falcon during RED FLAG-ALASKA 22-3, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 2, 2022.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 20:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852887
    VIRIN: 220802-F-MZ237-1001
    Filename: DOD_109143494
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    PACAF
    Kunsan
    PACOM
    Eielson AFB
    RedFlagAlaska22

