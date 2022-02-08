35th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief launches Red Flag-Alaska 22-3

A 35th Fighter Generation Squadron crew chief, launches an F-16 Fighting Falcon during RED FLAG-ALASKA 22-3, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 2, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 20:34
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852887
|VIRIN:
|220802-F-MZ237-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109143494
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT