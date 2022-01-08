A U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer assigned to Ellsworth Air Force Base departs Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson after participating in Arctic Thunder Open House at JBER, Alaska, Aug. 1, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 20:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|852886
|VIRIN:
|220801-F-AT619-374
|Filename:
|DOD_109143493
|Length:
|00:04:22
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B1 Lancer Departs From ATOH 2022, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT