The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds preform at Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July, 31, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 20:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852884
|VIRIN:
|220731-F-AT619-379
|Filename:
|DOD_109143486
|Length:
|00:08:18
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Thunderbirds Preform at ATOH 2022, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
