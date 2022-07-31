Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Thunderbirds Preform at ATOH 2022

    ANCHORAGE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds preform at Arctic Thunder Open House at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson July, 31, 2022. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Jack Layman)

    Date Taken: 07.31.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 20:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852884
    VIRIN: 220731-F-AT619-379
    Filename: DOD_109143486
    Length: 00:08:18
    Location: ANCHORAGE, AK, US 

    This work, Thunderbirds Preform at ATOH 2022, by SrA Jack Layman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Thunderbirds
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Afterburner
    ATOH

