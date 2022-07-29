Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag Alaska 22-3 Takes Off (Instagram-Reel)

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 80th Fighter Squadron and F-35B Lightning II from Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225 takeoff during RED FLAG-Alaska 22-3 at Eielson Air Base, Alaska, July 29, 2022. RF-A 22-3 includes multiple U.S. and international forces conducting field training exercises flown under simulated air combat conditions. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 20:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852873
    VIRIN: 220801-F-IK699-001
    Filename: DOD_109143327
    Length: 00:00:18
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    This work, Red Flag Alaska 22-3 Takes Off (Instagram-Reel), by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16

    PACOM

    US Air Force

    Eielson Air Base

    RED FLAG-Alaska 22

    F-16
    F-35
    PACOM
    US Air Force
    Eielson Air Base
    RED FLAG-Alaska 22

