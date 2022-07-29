Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HEART 22 Ophthalmology Team Interviews

    TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS

    07.29.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. service members with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022 and members of Hospital Sam Felipe in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, July 29, 2022. HEART 22 is a U.S. Southern Command operation led by JTF-B meant to strengthen partnerships and build resiliency. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)

    Captioning Info:

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Richard Townley, an ophthalmologist with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022

    U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Matthew Caldwell, an ophthalmologist with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022

    Dr. Madardo Rodriguez, Hospital San Felipe ophthalmology department chief resident

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Russell, an ophthalmic technician with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 17:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 852860
    VIRIN: 220729-F-UA699-1352
    Filename: DOD_109143200
    Length: 00:15:48
    Location: TEGUCIGALPA, HN 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HEART 22 Ophthalmology Team Interviews, by TSgt Joshua Smoot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JTF-Bravo
    SOUTHCOM
    Honduras
    ophthalmology
    HEART 22

