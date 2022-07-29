HEART 22 Ophthalmology Team Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. service members with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022 and members of Hospital Sam Felipe in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, July 29, 2022. HEART 22 is a U.S. Southern Command operation led by JTF-B meant to strengthen partnerships and build resiliency. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Joshua Smoot)



U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. (Dr.) Richard Townley, an ophthalmologist with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022



U.S. Air Force Col. (Dr.) Matthew Caldwell, an ophthalmologist with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022



Dr. Madardo Rodriguez, Hospital San Felipe ophthalmology department chief resident



U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Russell, an ophthalmic technician with the Health Engagements Assistance Response Team 2022