    Airmen Return from Overseas Deployment

    SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri 

    158th Fighter Wing

    Airmen, friends, and family members welcome home fighter pilots returning from an overseas deployment, Vermont Air National Guard, South Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 2, 2022. This week, F-35A Lightning II Aircraft, equipment, and personnel from the 158th Fighter Wing begin returning home from a three month overseas deployment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air National Guard b-roll by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852856
    VIRIN: 220802-F-RJ808-954
    Filename: DOD_109143121
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US 

    Return Home
    158th Fighter Wing
    Green Mountain Boys
    Deployment
    Vermont Air National Guard

