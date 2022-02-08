Airmen, friends, and family members welcome home fighter pilots returning from an overseas deployment, Vermont Air National Guard, South Burlington, Vermont, Aug. 2, 2022. This week, F-35A Lightning II Aircraft, equipment, and personnel from the 158th Fighter Wing begin returning home from a three month overseas deployment at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. (U.S. Air National Guard b-roll by Tech. Sgt. Richard Mekkri)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852856
|VIRIN:
|220802-F-RJ808-954
|Filename:
|DOD_109143121
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen Return from Overseas Deployment, by TSgt Richard Mekkri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
