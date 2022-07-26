Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Combat Search and Rescue

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 26, 2022. The multi-day training exercise involved simulating a stranded pilot in contested territory. Opposition forces were tasked with tracking the pilot and engaging with CSAR forces during their rescue.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 15:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852848
    VIRIN: 220726-F-LD225-569
    Filename: DOD_109142989
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Combat Search and Rescue, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Las Vegas
    CSAR
    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    Combat Search and Rescue
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Aggressor
    combat exercise
    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    aerial combat
    64 AGRS
    Red Flag Nellis
    RFNAFB
    RF-N 22-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT