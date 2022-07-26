Combat Search and Rescue (CSAR) operations at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 26, 2022. The multi-day training exercise involved simulating a stranded pilot in contested territory. Opposition forces were tasked with tracking the pilot and engaging with CSAR forces during their rescue.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 15:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852848
|VIRIN:
|220726-F-LD225-569
|Filename:
|DOD_109142989
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
