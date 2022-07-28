Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag 22-3 Wrap Up

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Hetz 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Operations for Red Flag 22-3 concluded at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 29, 2022. Red Flag provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness.

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852842
    VIRIN: 220728-F-LD225-457
    Filename: DOD_109142941
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Flag 22-3 Wrap Up, by SSgt Sean Hetz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Las Vegas
    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    Nellis Air Force Base
    Aggressor
    combat exercise
    F-16C Fighting Falcon
    aerial combat
    64 AGRS
    Red Flag Nellis
    RFNAFB
    RF-N 22-3

