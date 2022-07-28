Red Flag 22-3 Wrap Up

Operations for Red Flag 22-3 concluded at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, July 29, 2022. Red Flag provides realistic combat training that saves lives while increasing combat effectiveness.
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 15:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852842
|VIRIN:
|220728-F-LD225-457
|Filename:
|DOD_109142941
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
