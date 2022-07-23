170906-N-VH054-1500 (Cheyenne, Wy.) – Rear Adm. Eric Peterson, deputy commander Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Sailors assigned to USS Cheyenne and Sailors assigned to Navy Reserve Center Cheyenne participate in the Cheyenne Frontier Days opening parade. The 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days is a 10-day festival drawing nearly 200,000 visitors and features the world’s largest outdoor rodeo and western entertainment in Cheyenne, Wyoming. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Harry Andrew D. Gordon)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 15:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852840
|VIRIN:
|220723-N-VH054-1500
|Filename:
|DOD_109142939
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, NRC Cheyenne Frontier Days, by PO1 Andrew Gordon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
