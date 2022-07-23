Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NRC Cheyenne Frontier Days

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Andrew Gordon 

    Navy Region Northwest Reserve Component Command

    170906-N-VH054-1500 (Cheyenne, Wy.) – Rear Adm. Eric Peterson, deputy commander Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, Sailors assigned to USS Cheyenne and Sailors assigned to Navy Reserve Center Cheyenne participate in the Cheyenne Frontier Days opening parade. The 126th annual Cheyenne Frontier Days is a 10-day festival drawing nearly 200,000 visitors and features the world's largest outdoor rodeo and western entertainment in Cheyenne, Wyoming. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Harry Andrew D. Gordon)

    Date Taken: 07.23.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 15:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

