U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Julio Carbajal, an engineer equipment operator with 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Combat Logistics Regiment 27, conducts an interview during Exercise Summer Pioneer 22 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 20, 2022. Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022 is a naval engineering exercise demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy formations to establish and sustain Expeditionary Advanced Bases and Maritime Domain Awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 15:34
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|852839
|VIRIN:
|220802-M-MU578-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109142912
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Sgt. Julio Carbajal, 8th Engineer Support Battalion, Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022 (Interview), by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT