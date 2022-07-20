Lt. Zeke Shaffer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022 (Interview)

U.S. Navy Lt. Zeke Shaffer, officer-in-charge of Detachment Lejeune, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, Naval Construction Group 2, conducts an interview during Exercise Summer Pioneer 22 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 20, 2022. Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022 is a naval engineering exercise demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy formations to establish and sustain Expeditionary Advanced Bases and Maritime Domain Awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)
