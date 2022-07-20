Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Zeke Shaffer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022 (Interview)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.20.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto 

    2nd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Navy Lt. Zeke Shaffer, officer-in-charge of Detachment Lejeune, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, Naval Construction Group 2, conducts an interview during Exercise Summer Pioneer 22 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 20, 2022. Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022 is a naval engineering exercise demonstrating integrated U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Navy formations to establish and sustain Expeditionary Advanced Bases and Maritime Domain Awareness. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jessica J. Mazzamuto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.20.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 15:34
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 852836
    VIRIN: 220802-M-MU578-1002
    Filename: DOD_109142844
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Zeke Shaffer, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1, Exercise Summer Pioneer 2022 (Interview), by LCpl Jessica Mazzamuto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Engineering
    USNORTHCOM
    Naval Integration
    Force Design 2030
    Summer Pioneer

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT