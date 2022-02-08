Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AIM High Flight Academy: Changing Lives

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Video by Billy Blankenship 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Nearly 70-participants from around the United States gathered in Milton, Florida during the 2022 Summer for initial flight training through the Air Force Recruiting Service’s AIM HIGH Flight Academy. The program is a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics-based, aviation-focused, motivation and mentorship program designed to increase diversity in the aviation career field. More information about the program can be found at https://aimhighflightacademy.com. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 15:56
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 852835
    VIRIN: 210802-F-VZ654-001
    Filename: DOD_109142827
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    TAGS

    pilot
    training
    Air Force Recruiting Service
    AIM HIGH
    Flight academy

