AIM High Flight Academy: Changing Lives

Nearly 70-participants from around the United States gathered in Milton, Florida during the 2022 Summer for initial flight training through the Air Force Recruiting Service’s AIM HIGH Flight Academy. The program is a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics-based, aviation-focused, motivation and mentorship program designed to increase diversity in the aviation career field. More information about the program can be found at https://aimhighflightacademy.com. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 15:56
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|852835
|VIRIN:
|210802-F-VZ654-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109142827
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
