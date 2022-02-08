AIM High Flight Academy: Changing Lives

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Nearly 70-participants from around the United States gathered in Milton, Florida during the 2022 Summer for initial flight training through the Air Force Recruiting Service’s AIM HIGH Flight Academy. The program is a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics-based, aviation-focused, motivation and mentorship program designed to increase diversity in the aviation career field. More information about the program can be found at https://aimhighflightacademy.com. (U.S. Air Force video by Billy Blankenship)