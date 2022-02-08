Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    25 Nations Participate in Global Sentinel 22

    VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Video by John Ayre 

    United States Space Command

    U.S. Space Command hosted Global Sentinel’s annual capstone event from July 25 to Aug. 3, 2022, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, Calif. Global Sentinel is USSPACECOM’s premier security cooperation effort, design to strengthen and grow international partnership, improve operational collaboration and promote responsible behavior in the space domain.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 13:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852824
    VIRIN: 220802-F-TD082-2004
    Filename: DOD_109142746
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CA, US

    This work, 25 Nations Participate in Global Sentinel 22, by John Ayre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GlobalSentinel22

