    U.S. Customs and Border protection acquires Unmanned Aerial Aircraft system from the Department of Defense

    UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Video by Anthony Guas 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Program Director for the Department of Defense Reutilization Program, Shannon McCormick speaks about the agency’s recent acquisition of Unmanned Aerial Aircraft system and how it will greatly benefit the agency and Americans.

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 12:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852816
    VIRIN: 220802-H-FT210-001
    Filename: DOD_109142551
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, U.S. Customs and Border protection acquires Unmanned Aerial Aircraft system from the Department of Defense, by Anthony Guas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UAS
    CBP
    U.S. Customs and Border Protection
    cbpreports

