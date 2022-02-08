Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Feds Feed Families Great Lakes 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston 

    Naval Station Great Lakes Public Affairs

    GREAT LAKES, Il. (Aug. 2, 2022) Naval Station Great Lakes Chaplain, Lt. Cmdr. Eric Brown, advertises the annual food drive for Feds Feed Families to the Great Lakes area. NSGL's contributions go to help the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the local community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 15:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852814
    VIRIN: 220802-N-GY005-1001
    Filename: DOD_109142540
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Feds Feed Families Great Lakes 2022, by PO2 Brigitte Johnston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Naval Station Great Lakes

    TAGS

    Community
    Great Lakes
    US Navy
    Food Bank
    Feds Feed Families

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT