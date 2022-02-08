Feds Feed Families Great Lakes 2022

GREAT LAKES, Il. (Aug. 2, 2022) Naval Station Great Lakes Chaplain, Lt. Cmdr. Eric Brown, advertises the annual food drive for Feds Feed Families to the Great Lakes area. NSGL's contributions go to help the Northern Illinois Food Bank and the local community. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brigitte Johnston)
|08.02.2022
|08.02.2022 15:13
|Video Productions
|852814
|220802-N-GY005-1001
|DOD_109142540
|00:00:46
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|0
|0
Naval Station Great Lakes
