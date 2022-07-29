Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Eagle visits Boston

    BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Noel 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 1

    The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle transits the Boston Harbor on its way into Boston to moor up next to the U.S.S. Constitution on July 29, 2022. Built at the Blohm + Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany in 1936, and commissioned as Horst Wessel, Eagle is one of three sail-training ships operated by the pre-World War II German navy. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852812
    VIRIN: 220729-G-IY621-005
    Filename: DOD_109142521
    Length: 00:04:20
    Location: BOSTON, MA, US 

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    This work, USCGC Eagle visits Boston, by PO2 Ryan Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Operations
    USCG
    Tradition
    History
    Northeast
    First District

