USCGC Eagle visits Boston

The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle transits the Boston Harbor on its way into Boston to moor up next to the U.S.S. Constitution on July 29, 2022. Built at the Blohm + Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany in 1936, and commissioned as Horst Wessel, Eagle is one of three sail-training ships operated by the pre-World War II German navy. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|852812
|VIRIN:
|220729-G-IY621-005
|Filename:
|DOD_109142521
|Length:
|00:04:20
|Location:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
