USCGC Eagle visits Boston

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/852812" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Coast Guard Cutter Eagle transits the Boston Harbor on its way into Boston to moor up next to the U.S.S. Constitution on July 29, 2022. Built at the Blohm + Voss Shipyard in Hamburg, Germany in 1936, and commissioned as Horst Wessel, Eagle is one of three sail-training ships operated by the pre-World War II German navy. (U.S. Coast Guard Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan L. Noel)