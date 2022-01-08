Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exchange Fact 5

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Video by Terry Smith 

    Army & Air Force Exchange Service HQ

    The Army & Air Force Exchange Service has supported Veteran's, Warfighter's and their families for over 127 Years. We Go Where You Go!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 10:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852802
    VIRIN: 080222-D-DO482-0006
    Filename: DOD_109142280
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: DALLAS, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exchange Fact 5, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Exchange
    AAFES
    Army & Air Force Exchange Service
    Family Serving Family
    Shopmyexchange.com

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT