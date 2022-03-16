What’s in the kit of a French CBRN defence specialist ? (master)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis



What’s in the kit of a French CBRN defence specialist? Brigadier Herton from the 2nd Dragoon Regiment, French Army, shows us what he carries in the kit bag that enables him to detect chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear contamination in the field.

The 2nd Dragoon Regiment is the French Army unit dedicated to combatting chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) weapons.



The unit was filmed in Norway while training with other NATO Allies in Exercise Cold Response 2022.

Transcript



SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)

Brigadier Herton, 2nd Dragoon Regiment, French Army



GRAPHIC

BRIGADIER HERTON, 2nd Dragoon Regiment, French Army



CBRN for chemical, bacteriological, radiological, nuclear.



So this bag contains everything I need to undertake a CBRN operation.



I am Brigadier Herton from the 2nd Dragoon Regiment and today I'm going to present you my equipment bags.”

TEXT ON SCREEN



WHAT’S IN YOUR KIT?



SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)

Brigadier Herton, 2nd Dragoon Regiment, French Army



“So let's start with my weaponry.



I am equipped with an HK416F short barrel.”



TEXT ON SCREEN



#1 HK416F RIFLE



SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)

Brigadier Herton, 2nd Dragoon Regiment, French Army



“I'm equipped with an MBS, a modular ballistic system that protects my chest and my vital organs, as well as a Spectra helmet that protects my head and our combat gloves and our magazines in the front.”

TEXT ON SCREEN



#2 BALLISTIC VEST & HELMET

SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)

Brigadier Herton, 2nd Dragoon Regiment, French Army



“First protection against chemical, bacteriological and radiological threats, the ANP- VP, a protection device with panoramic vision.”

TEXT ON SCREEN

#3 ANP-VP

SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)

Brigadier Herton, 2nd Dragoon Regiment, French Army



“So the X-am 7000 is a device that allows us to know if the air is contaminated or not, if there is too much carbon dioxide or carbon monoxide.

When I enter an area where the air is contaminated and lethal, it will emit a very loud sound to warn me to get out.”

TEXT ON SCREEN

#4 MONOXIDE DETECTOR



SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)

Brigadier Herton, 2nd Dragoon Regiment, French Army

“Here we have the sampling backpack, with all that is necessary to protect ourselves, to detect and to collect elements to take to the laboratory and to prove their presence in the area.”

TEXT ON SCREEN

#5 SAMPLING BACKPACK



SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)

Brigadier Herton, 2nd Dragoon Regiment, French Army



“Inside we can find an AP4C, which detects any type of chemical warfare, gas or vapour.”

TEXT ON SCREEN

#6 GAS DETECTOR

SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)

Brigadier Herton, 2nd Dragoon Regiment, French Army

“Special ATEX torches, which do not come into contact with the surrounding air, preventing explosions.”

TEXT ON SCREEN

#7 ATEX TORCH

SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)

Brigadier Herton, 2nd Dragoon Regiment, French Army

“A DOM DOR 309 to detect radiological environments”.

TEXT ON SCREEN

#8 RADIATION DETECTOR

SOUNDBITE IN FRENCH (SUBTITLES IN ENGLISH)

Brigadier Herton, 2nd Dragoon Regiment, French Army



“This is the equipment needed to react to a CBRN attack.”

TEXT ON SCREEN



8+ ITEMS

~20+ KG



