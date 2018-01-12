ROA Reserve Strength, Reserve Life

The 2018 Minuteman Hall of Fame Inductee is Tom Shull, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Director/CEO.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2018
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 10:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852793
|VIRIN:
|080222-D-DO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109142237
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
