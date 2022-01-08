EUCOM 70 B-Roll

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    08.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Stuttgart

    Headquarters U.S. European Command hosted a ceremony commemorating their 70th anniversary with Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli on Patch Barracks on August 1.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 09:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 852783
    VIRIN: 220801-A-FB640-704
    Filename: DOD_109142020
    Length: 00:10:03
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

