    EUCOM 70

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    08.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    AFN Stuttgart

    Headquarters U.S. European Command hosted a ceremony commemorating their 70th anniversary with Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli on Patch Barracks on August 1.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 09:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852780
    VIRIN: 220801-A-FB640-753
    Filename: DOD_109141971
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    USAG Stuttgart
    U.S. European Command (EUCOM)
    Patch Barracks

