    Manpower Management - An EFMP Partner

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2022

    Video by Michael Stevenson 

    Marine and Family Programs

    A demonstration of the collaboration and partnership between Manpower Management MOS monitors and the Exceptional Famly Member Program throughout the orders writing process.

    Date Taken: 06.01.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 09:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 852777
    VIRIN: 220601-M-JB228-194
    Filename: DOD_109141961
    Length: 00:06:01
    Location: US

    PCS
    MOS
    EFMP
    Manpower Mangement

