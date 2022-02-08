405th AFSB provides 60th birthday ‘shoutout’ to AMC at Zutendaal APS-2 worksite in Belgium, July 29.
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 03:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|852763
|VIRIN:
|220802-A-SM279-979
|Filename:
|DOD_109141689
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|ZUTENDAAL, VLI, BE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 405th AFSB provides 60th birthday ‘shoutout’ to AMC, by Cameron Porter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT