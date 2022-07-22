Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PSA for Non-Mailable Items

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KUWAIT

    07.22.2022

    Video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman 

    U.S. Army Central   

    PSA for Non-Mailable items, to ensure all soldiers are aware of what can or can't be sent through the mail. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 08:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 852761
    VIRIN: 220722-A-OG608-1001
    Filename: DOD_109141675
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: KW

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PSA for Non-Mailable Items, by SPC Shawn Fogleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USARCENT
    Post Office
    Camp Arifjan
    350th PAD
    Non-Mailable

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT