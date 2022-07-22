PSA for Non-Mailable items, to ensure all soldiers are aware of what can or can't be sent through the mail. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Shawn Fogleman)
|Date Taken:
|07.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|08.02.2022 08:40
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|852761
|VIRIN:
|220722-A-OG608-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109141675
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
