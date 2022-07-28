Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Humphreys Baby Shower - Clean

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2022

    Video by Spc. Emily Dawson and Airman 1st Class Wyatt Stabler

    AFN Humphreys

    USO Humphreys hosted a Special Delivery Baby Shower at the riverbend golf course. USO Humphreys director George Gray explains why its important.

    19:05 - Lower Third (George Gray)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 02:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852758
    VIRIN: 220728-A-OS914-002
    Filename: DOD_109141592
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 

    This work, USO Humphreys Baby Shower - Clean, by SPC Emily Dawson and A1C Wyatt Stabler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USO Baby Shower
    USO Humphreys

