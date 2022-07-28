Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sights and Sounds: Suwon Hwaseong Fortress

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Irelan Summers 

    AFN Humphreys

    The AFN Humphreys team visited Suwon Hwaseong Fortress, located in Gyeonggi-do, South Korea.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 02:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852757
    VIRIN: 220728-F-FW816-250
    Filename: DOD_109141584
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    TAGS

    AFN
    ROK
    USFK

