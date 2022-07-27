Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMIE interns earn skills at Camp Humphreys through 10-week program

    SOUTH KOREA

    07.27.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Irelan Summers 

    AFN Humphreys

    Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering, or AMIE, interns are taking part in a 10-week program at Camp Humphreys. AMIE is an organization that recruits minorities in engineering and allows them to work on site and learn valuable skills and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2022
    Date Posted: 08.02.2022 02:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 852754
    VIRIN: 220727-F-FW816-653
    Filename: DOD_109141566
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KR

    This work, AMIE interns earn skills at Camp Humphreys through 10-week program, by SrA Irelan Summers, identified by DVIDS

    AFN
    USFK
    AMIE

