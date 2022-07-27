AMIE interns earn skills at Camp Humphreys through 10-week program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Advancing Minorities' Interest in Engineering, or AMIE, interns are taking part in a 10-week program at Camp Humphreys. AMIE is an organization that recruits minorities in engineering and allows them to work on site and learn valuable skills and knowledge. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ireland Summers)